Union govt permits door delivery of medicines by medical shops during lockdown

The drug stores will be allowed to sell medications under Schedule H only on receipt of prescription on email or physically.

In an attempt to ensure seamless supply of medicines amid the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the government of India has allowed pharmacies to deliver medicines at people’s doorsteps. In a notification published by the union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday, the Union government has permitted pharmacies having license in Form-20 or Form-21 under the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules 1945, to sell medicines on receipt of prescription through physical means or through email.

In its notification, the government said that it is satisfied that retail sale of drugs to the doorstep of consumers is essential to meet the needs of customers during the lockdown. It also said that keeping in mind the interest of the public, it is necessary and expedient to regulate the sale and distribution of drugs for their delivery to the customers.

According to the notification, drugs that fall under Schedule H shall be sold or delivered to the customers at their doorstep only on receipt of the prescription physically or through an email to the pharmacy. The other conditions specified in the notification include that the licensee (drug store) shall submit an email ID to the registration authority, which will be used to receive copies of prescriptions through emails. The pharmacies shall deliver medicines for chronic illnesses only if the prescription is submitted within 30 days from the date of its issue, and for acute cases, the medicines shall be supplied only if the prescription is submitted within seven days from the date it was issued.

According to the latest update from the union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India crossed 700 as on Friday morning.