Union govt makes dual front airbags in cars mandatory: What this means

The latest mandate covers all vehicles in the M1 category — passenger vehicles having not more than eight seats beside the driver's seat.

From April 1 onwards, all passenger cars manufactured and sold in India will have to mandatorily have dual front airbags. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) made the announcement, via a gazette notification, in a bid to improve passenger safety in vehicles.

The notification issued on March 5 stated, “The Ministry has issued a gazette notification regarding the mandatory provision of an airbag for passengers seated in the front seat of a vehicle, next to the driver. This has been mandated as an important safety feature and is also based on suggestions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety.”

“Vehicles manufactured on and after April 1, 2021, in the case of new models; and August 31, 2021, in the case of existing models, shall be fitted with airbags for the person occupying the front seat, other than the driver,” the notification further said.

On December 29, 2020, the Ministry had proposed to make dual front airbags mandatory for new models from April 1, 2021, and for existing vehicles from June 1, 2021. The Ministry had put out a draft notification in this regard for public consultation.

Several existing models like Maruti Suzuki Alto, Wagon-R; Hyundai Santro; Mahindra Bolero do not come with an airbag on the passenger side in the entry-level variant. These models have to be updated to conform to the new rules by August 31, 2021.

As a result of the government’s decision, the price of the affected variants may increase by Rs 5000-8000.

The new mandate is based on the suggestions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety. Airbags will need to meet the AIS 145 standard under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications, the notification added.

Airbags have been mandatory on the driver’s side of a vehicle since July 2019. The latest mandate covers all vehicles in the M1 category — passenger vehicles having not more than eight seats beside the driver’s seat.