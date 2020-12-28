Union govt extends COVID-19 guidelines till January 31, 2021

The Union government said there is a need to remain cautious and follow precautions in view of the emergence of a new variant of the virus in the UK.

news Coronavirus

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the earlier guidelines till January 31, 2021, warning that there is a need to remain cautious and follow precautions in view the surge in cases globally, and emergence of a new variant of the virus in the United Kingdom (UK). The MHA has said that containment zones continue to be demarcated carefully and prescribed containment measures should be strictly followed within these zones. COVID-appropriate behaviour should be promoted and strictly enforced and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed in respect of various permitted activities must be followed scrupulously, the government added.

“While there has been a continuous decline in the active and new COVID-19 cases, there is need to maintain surveillance, containment and caution, keeping in view the surge in cases globally, and emergence of a new variant of the virus in the United Kingdom (UK),” the release by the government said. The focused approach on surveillance, containment and strict observance of the guidelines issued in November need to be followed, MHA said.

In November, the MHA had said that in addition to guidelines already in place since October, states and Union Territories, based on their assessment of the situation, may impose local restrictions, such as a night curfew. However, the MHA has said that state governments shall not impose any local lockdown outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Union government.

The government had added that as earlier guidelines, social, religious, sports, entertainment, educational, cultural and religious gatherings, with upto a maximum of 50 percent of the hall capacity are being allowed with a ceiling of 200 persons in closed spaces; and keeping of the size of the ground or space in view, in open spaces. However, based on their assessment of the situation, the MHA has allowed state governments to reduce the ceiling to 100 persons or less, in closed spaces.

Cinema halls and theatres will continue to remain open with upto 50 percent capacity. Swimming pools will be allowed to be open only for the training of sports persons. Exhibition halls will be allowed only for business to business (B2B) purposes.

There will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods, including those for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries. No separate permission, approval or e-permit will be required for such movements.

The government has advised vulnerable persons, i.e., persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.