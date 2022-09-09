Union govt announces state mourning for Queen Elizabeth II on Sept 11

The national flag will be flown at half mast throughout the country on all buildings where it is flown regularly.

One day state mourning will be observed across India on September 11 as a mark of respect to UK's Queen Elizabeth II, the government announced on September 9. The queen died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after remaining the UK's longest-serving monarch for 70 years. She was 96.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, passed away on September 8, 2022. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the government of India has decided that there will be one day state mourning on September 11 throughout India," an official statement said.

On the day of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half mast throughout the country on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day, the statement said.

The UK now has a new monarch in 73-year-old Charles, the former Prince of Wales. The new King will officially be known as King Charles III, it has been officially confirmed. He is the oldest and longest-serving heir-apparent in British history. He will be the oldest person to become King in British history.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," Charles, the new King, said in a statement released by the Royal Family. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother," Charles said.

The monarch had been suffering from age-related mobility issues and had cut down her travels, including appointing new Prime Minister Truss in Scotland earlier this week.

