Union government agrees to suspend Puducherry assembly based on LG's advice

After the Congress cabinet and Chief Minister resigned on Monday, nobody has staked a claim to form a government in Puducherry.

The Union government on Wednesday approved Puducherry Lieutenant governor (LG) Tamilisai Soundararajan's recommendation to suspend the existing assembly in the Union territory. After the Congress cabinet and Chief Minister resigned on Monday, nobody has staked a claim to form a government in Puducherry.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar addressed the media regarding this decision and said that the Union Government has informed the President of its decision.

"Narayanasamy, the Chief Minister resigned and nobody has claimed to form the government. Therefore the LG there gave the recommendation to suspend the 14th assembly under article 239 read with section 51 of UT act. Now our approval will be sent to the President and he will approve. That will be the final approval. After his approval, the assembly will be dissolved," he told the media.

On Monday, a floor test was announced in the Union territory after five Congress MLAs and one DMK MLA quit the ruling alliance. With this, the number of MLAs in the Congress led alliance was reduced to 12. The opposition led by NR Congress meanwhile had 14 MLAs. Chief Minister Narayanasamy gave an impassioned speech about how the Union government and former LG Kiran Bedi had colluded to undermine his government. Following this, he asked if the three nominated BJP MLAs will be allowed to vote in the floor test. When the speaker replied in the affirmative, the Chief Minister and his cabinet walked out of the assembly. They then submitted their resignation letters to the newly appointed LG.

With the opposition however not staking claim to form the government, the LG recommended to the Centre that Presidentâ€™s rule be imposed on the Union territory. With Puducherry set to face elections in a few months, the Congress and the opposition is set to start campaigning very soon.