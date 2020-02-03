Unidentified men open fire near Jamia University, third such incident in past 4 days

Delhi police have registered an FIR under charges of attempt to murder against two unidentified men.

news Crime

Two unidentified persons opened fire outside Gate No 5 of Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday night, the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) said. This is the third incident of firing in the national capital in the past four days.

A statement issued by the committee, a group comprising students and alumni of the university formed to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, said the attackers were on a red Scooty.

No one was injured in the attack. One of the miscreants was wearing a red jacket, the statement said.

"Firing has taken place at Gate No.5 of Jamia Millia Islamia right now by two unidentified persons. As per a report, one of them was wearing a red jacket and driving a red scooty having vehicle no. 1532 or 1534," the statement said.

#SOSJAMIA#Urgent- 11:50pm - 2.2.2020



Firing has been done at Gate No.5 of Jamia Millia Islamia by two unidentified persons. As per Jamia Coordination Committee one of them was wearing Red Jacket and driving a Red Scooty having Vehicle no :1532. No injury as far now.



No injury as far now.

The incident on Sunday night triggered panic in the area. A police vehicle had reached the spot after the incident but was chased away by angry students. A large number of students from Jamia then gathered at the spot where the firing took place and raised slogans against the Delhi police. They then led a march to Jamia Nagar police station, demanding that an FIR be registered.

Women students of Jamia Millia Islamia University march out at 2:00 am after fresh round of shooting reported.

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and others gather outside Jamia Nagar Police station. An incident of firing near gate number 5 of the university, by two scootey-borne unidentified people, was reported earlier tonight. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The police later addressed the media and stated that an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons under charges of attempt to murder.

“The statements have been recorded and on their basis, an FIR has been registered under IPC Section 307 (Attempt to murder) and Section 27 of the Arms Act (Punishment for using arms). A team is going to the spot which will collect CCTV footage from Gate no 5 and 7 and any further details which come out, will be included (in FIR). Action will be taken,” ACP Jagdish Yadav told the media.

Asim Mohammed Khan, former Congress MLA from Okhla, said the incident occurred around 11.30 pm.

"We heard the gunshot. That is when we stepped out to see and the two men left on a scooty," a student said.

"We have taken down the vehicle number and called police," he added.

This is the third incident where shots have been fired at people and students protesting against the CAA. On Thursday, a minor fired at anti-CAA protesters marching towards the Rajghat, injuring a student. Two days later, a 25-year-old fired two rounds in air in Shaheen Bagh in Jamia Nagar. No one was hurt in the incident.

Shezad Ahmed, a JMI student and resident of Zakir Nagar, said they were not even allowed to protest peacefully.

"We are not going to be deterred by such incidents. We will continue with our protest," he added.