Unidentified burglar loots nearly Rs 40,000 cash from Karachi Bakery in Hyderabad

Police suspect an insiderâ€™s involvement in the crime.

An unidentified burglar broke into the popular Karachi Bakery at the Mozamjahi market in Hyderabad and made away with nearly Rs 40,000 cash, during the lockdown. The incident came to the notice of the management on Wednesday, when the workers noticed that the rear side of the service shutter was damaged.

The workers had come to the store to pack products which were supposed to be delivered to customers.

Following this, the management approached the police.

After receiving the complaint, the Begum Bazaar police along with the clues team rushed to the spot and began the probe.

The burglar couldnâ€™t open the safe in the store which had nearly Rs 9.60 lakh, so he stole around Rs 40,000 which was kept in the counter, the Times of India reported quoting a police official.

According to police, the incident took place on April 24. The Hindu reported that police have accessed footage of the burglar gaining entry into the store and looting money from the counter. Police are analysing the CCTV footage to identify the accused.

Police said that three persons were involved in the crime. The Hans India quoting Nampally Inspector of Police Md Khaleel Pasha, said that as per initial investigations they suspect an insiderâ€™s involvement. The Inspector said that such a robbery would not be possible without help from someone working in the bakery. Police have formed special teams to nab the offenders.

According to reports, there were no cameras in the rear side of the bakery.

Karachi Bakery is an iconic bakery in Hyderabad famous for its biscuits, with multiple outlets across the city, even in other states. The bakery was set up by Khanchand Ramnani in 1953, a Sindhi migrant, who came to Hyderabad after partition. The bakery is now run by his grandchildren.