Uni of Hyderabad announces new academic schedule: Entrance exams in August

The academic year for the newly admitted students will begin from September 1.

The University of Hyderabad has released a revised academic schedule for the current semester (January - June 2020) as well as for new admissions for the next academic year as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.

The entrance examination for new admissions to all postgraduate (PG) and research programmes is scheduled for the first week of August. The last date for submission of applications online has been extended to May 22, 2020.

According to the revised calendar, PhD scholars and M Phil students have been asked to report between June 15 and 29.

The results for final semester PG students will be declared on June 15. The university made it optional for the graduating batch of PG students to write a special exam for their final semester if they are not satisfied with their grades, which have been given on the basis of continuous assessment.

Students in the ongoing PG, Integrated PG, and MTech courses have been asked to report from July 12 to 15 and their end semester exams will be scheduled from August 3. The supplementary/ improvement examinations are scheduled between August 28 and 31, with results expected to come out in the first week of September.

The commencement of classes for the next semester of the ongoing batch will begin immediately after that.

The university has further mentioned that the released academic calendar is tentative based on the current lockdown situation, due to which many students were sent back home. The calendar will be accordingly adjusted with any changes in the situation.

Classes were suspended at the university from March 15, ahead of the nation-wide lockdown and arrangements were made for the students to leave the campus by the end of the same month.

In April, the university was also chosen by the Centre to handle COVID-19 testing operations in a separate laboratory located at the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD).

