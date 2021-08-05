Under special programme by district, 9 Wayanad tribal students crack CLAT

A project named Niyama Gothra Padhathi, started in 2020, helped them crack the entrance exam.

news Education

Through a project named 'Niyama Gothra Padhathi' under the Wayanad District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and Scheduled Tribes Development Department, nine students from tribal communities of Wayanad have cracked Common Law Admission Test (CLAT).

The students cleared the entrance after three months of intense coaching by experts in the field. Senior professors and lawyers practicing in the Supreme Court provided training to the students for 45 days offline and 45 days online. All the 27 students who attended the coaching stayed together and training were given online due to COVID-19 regulations.

The programme aims to provide training to tribal students and was started in 2020. Then, only one student, Radhika, cleared CLAT.

"Students coming from Wayanad tribal population into the legal profession are very rare. That is why we decided to start this training exclusively for them. Last year, we did an orientation program at all model residential schools in Wayanad," said Wayanad DLSA secretary K Rajesh.

Among the nine students who attended the training in 2020, Radhika cleared entrance and now studies in National University of Advanced Legal Studies in Kochi.

"This year, 69 students were selected for orientation. Among them, 30 students had an interest in studying law. From them, only 27 attended full training. Nine of them are selected for the first allotment. One of them got into NUALS Kochi. We are waiting for the allotment of others," Rajesh said.

He added that the remaining 18 students are still preparing for the Kerala Law Entrance Exam (KLEE).

The people who provided training to the students were Dr Kavita Chalakkal, professor at Cochin University Science and Technologies; Dr Gireesh from the Law Department of Central University of Kerala, Thiruvalla campus, and Dr Jayashankar, HoD of the same department; Noel Mathew from Kozhikode Law College; and two lawyers practicing in Supreme Court Advocate, advocates George and Jasmine.

Apart from this, Increasing Diversity by Increasing Access to Legal Education, a non-profit organisation, also provided support and help to train the students.