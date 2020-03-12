Unacademy, one of India’s largest learning platforms, on Thursday announced that it will conduct close to 20,000 free Live classes on its platform to ensure learners’ education is not obstructed amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak that has affected educational institutions, workplaces, airports and transportation services.

These Live classes will be available across exam categories like UPSC, banking, railways and many more. This effort is aimed at promoting the undefeatable spirit amongst learners and encouraging determination to crack their exams.

Unacademy Educators from across the nation will provide their time to this initiative and ensure the courses for various exams are on track and over 700 Live classes per day will be conducted. These classes are not limited to those who already have a subscription with Unacademy and are open to all. Through this initiative, Unacademy wants to ensure that learners can completely focus on their health and safety and learn from the safe environment of their homes. Unacademy believes that the education and success of learners is of utmost priority and they must not be hindered by environmental, background, geographical, economic or health reasons.

Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder and CEO, Unacademy said, “We are bringing together our entire network of Educators to conduct free Live classes for learners across the nation to help them crack their goals unobstructed. We want learners to utilise this time to take precautions against the coronavirus outbreak and learn from the comfort of their homes. We will support the education system in every way possible to weather the storm and provide these classes to each learner who wants to utilise Unacademy to study. If the situation persists beyond March, we will look at extending these free Live classes to April and May as well.”

With a growing network of over 10,000 Educators, 13 million learners and subscriptions for over 30+ exam categories, Unacademy says it is constantly endeavouring to enable learners to achieve their dreams.