UN says judicial harassment of journalist Rana Ayyub must end, India denies allegations

The UN in Geneva had tweeted about "relentless misogynistic and sectarian attacks online" against Rana Ayyub while quoting UN human rights experts, and called for an end to “judicial harassment” against her.

Following criticism from the United Nations Human Rights Council over “relentless misogynistic and sectarian attacks” against journalist Rana Ayyub, India on Monday, February 21, denied the allegations. India's permanent mission in Geneva, in a tweet, said the allegations of judicial harassment of Rana Ayyub were “baseless & unwarranted.”

"Allegations of so-called judicial harassment are baseless & unwarranted. India upholds the rule of law but is equally clear that no one is above the law. We expect SRs (Special Rapporteurs) to be objective & accurately informed. Advancing a misleading narrative only tarnishes @UNGeneva's reputation," it said.

Official sources in New Delhi said the matter will be followed up by a note verbale from the Indian mission in Geneva. A note verbale is a diplomatic communication. "They will also take it up with the UN office in Geneva," a source told PTI.

Earlier, the UN in Geneva tweeted about "relentless misogynistic and sectarian attacks online" against journalist Ayyub. It quoted UN human rights experts to say that the attacks on Ayyub must be promptly and thoroughly investigated by the Indian authorities and that the judicial harassment against her brought to an end.

"Relentless misogynistic and sectarian attacks online against journalist @RanaAyyub must be promptly and thoroughly investigated by the #Indian authorities and the judicial harassment against her brought to an end at once, stress @UN_SPExperts," the UN Geneva tweeted.

The UN experts quoted by the UN Geneva are Special Rapporteur (SR) on the right to freedom of opinion and expression Irene Khan and Special Rapporteur (SR) on human rights defenders Mary Lawlor.

Earlier this month, sources in the Enforcement Directorate said the agency has attached over Rs 1.77 crore worth of bank deposits of Ayyub in connection with a money-laundering probe against her linked to alleged irregularities in charitable funds raised from public donors. Ayyub rejected the allegations, saying money-laundering charges levelled against her are "preposterous and wholly mala fide".