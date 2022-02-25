Ukraine crisis: Here are helplines by south Indian states for those stranded

The south Indian states have set up help desks within the states and in Delhi to provide information to families of stranded citizens and coordinate between them and the External Affairs Ministry.

With many Indian students stranded in Ukraine and waiting for help, the south Indian states have also set up helplines for those seeking assistance, apart from the helpline numbers of the Indian embassy in Ukraine. In an advisory to all Indian nationals in Ukraine, the Embassy said on February 24, Thursday that since the Ukrainian airspace was closed, the schedule for special flights was cancelled. The Embassy said that alternative arrangements were being made for evacuation of the Indian nationals, and that they can call the following helpline numbers for information: +38 0997300483, +38 0997300428, +38 0933980327, +38 0635917881 and +38 0935046170.

Meanwhile, states have appointed nodal officers to coordinate with students and professionals from their respective states stranded in Ukraine, and have set up helplines to provide information to such stranded citizens, or their relatives in India.

Telangana

Helplines have been set up at the Telangana Bhavan in Delhi and at the state secretariat in Hyderabad.

The helpline numbers at Telangana Bhavan are +91 7042566955, +91 9949351270 and +91 9654663661. The email id is rctelangana@gmail.com.

The helpline numbers at Telangana secretariat in Hyderabad are 040-23220603, +91 9440854433. The email id is so_nri@telangana.gov.in.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has requested the Resident Commissioner at Telangana Bhavan to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and to be in touch with the students/professionals from Telangana to extend all possible support.

Telangana's Minister for Industries and Information Technology, KT Rama Rao, has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure the safety of the stranded students. KTR took to Twitter to appeal to Jaishankar to ensure the safety of Indian students in these times of distress, saying: "Have been receiving several messages from anxious parents of students. Hope Govt of India can work through diplomatic channels & reassure all Indians at the earliest (sic)."

Andhra Pradesh

State Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh told the media on February 24 that according to estimates, around 4,000 Telugu people were in Ukraine. Noting that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mophan Reddy had written to the External Affairs Minister extending support for evacuation efforts, the Education Minister said that the Resident Commissioner at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan and another officer from the Chief Ministerâ€™s Office have been appointed as the nodal officers, to coordinate with the MEA and students and professionals from Andhra Pradesh.

He added that stranded persons and their relatives can contact Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) for information.

The helpline numbers at Andhra Pradesh Non Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) in Vijayawada are:

24/7 Helpline: 0863-2340678

WhatsApp: +91 8500027678

Email: helpline@apnrts.com and info@apnrts.com

The helpline numbers at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in Delhi are:

P Ravi Shanker, OSD (Officer on Special Duty): +91 9871999055

MVS Rama Rao, Assistant Commissioner: +91 9871990081

ASRN Saibabu, Assistant Commissioner: +91 9871999430

Email: rcapbnd@gmail.com

Landline: 011-23384016

Students from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have appealed to the government of India and the respective state governments to ensure their evacuation.

In view of the worrying developments in Ukraine, GoAP is taking every measure to ensure help to the stranded Telugu citizens through the Andhra Pradesh Non Resident Telugu Society.



Karnataka

The Karnataka government on Thursday, February 24, appointed Dr Manoj Rajan as its nodal officer to facilitate safe return of students and others from the state stranded in Ukraine. "Dr Manoj Rajan, Commissioner, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, Revenue Department, will coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and Embassy of India, Kyiv, and provide all necessary support for evacuation of stranded people from the state to the respective destination," a government notification said.

The nodal officer will oversee functioning of the 24x7 helpline number (080-1070, 080-22340676) and email manoarya@gmail.com and revenuedmkar@gmail.com) in the state emergency operation centre. As of 6 am on February 25, the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority said that its control room had received information of 91 students from various districts in the state.

There are 91 students from Karnataka studying MBBS in Ukraine. Our Government is making all efforts for their safe return from Ukraine. Praying for their safety and safe return. #Ukraine #indianstudents #Russia pic.twitter.com/BMqQU4Srju â€” Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) February 25, 2022

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also appealed to the Union government on February 24 to arrange special flights like the Vande Bharat Mission to immediately evacuate Tamil Nadu students stranded in Ukraine. The Chief Minister said about 5,000 students from Tamil Nadu, mostly in professional courses and other emigrants from the state were now stranded in Ukraine.

"We have been receiving hundreds of distress calls from the family members of the students studying in Ukraine requesting for their urgent evacuation," the Chief Minister said in the letter.

The Tamil Nadu government has also opened 24x7 help desks and appointed a state nodal officer to facilitate evacuation of stranded Tamils in Ukraine to coordinate with the government of India, their families and district administration. "We have asked the students stranded in Ukraine not to venture out but remain in constant touch with the Indian embassy there," Jacintha Lazarus, director of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non Resident Tamils and state nodal officer, told PTI.

The state nodal officer can be reached at +91 9445869848, +91 9600023645, +91 9940256444 or 044-281515288.

The state helpline number is 1070.

The help desk at numbers at Tamil Nadu House in Delhi can be reached at +91 9289516716 or ukrainetamils@gmail.com.

In the light of the serious conflict between Russia and Ukraine, I've requested Hon'ble @DrSJaishankar to intervene immediately to evacuate thousands of students from Tamil Nadu who are stranded in Ukraine and to nominate a nodal officer for better coordination with Govt of TN. pic.twitter.com/oIeB51cXSZ February 24, 2022

Kerala

The Department of Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKA) had also set up a special cell to help stranded people about ten days ago. While those in Ukraine needing assistance have been advised to call the Indian embassy helplines, relatives of Kerala residents stranded in Ukraine have been told to reach NORKA at 1800 425 3939 or ceo.norka@kerala.gov.in.

