Ukraine airspace closed: Indian Embassy issues helplines for stranded citizens

After Ukraine closed its airspace on February 24, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said that alternative arrangements will be announced as soon as they are finalised.

As the conflict between Ukraine and Russia escalates, India has asked its citizens stranded in Ukraine to reach out to the Embassy for evacuation, and has also issued helpline numbers. The announcement was made after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, February 24, announced a military operation in Ukraine.

In an advisory to all Indian nationals in Ukraine, the Embassy said: "This is to inform all Indian nationals in Ukraine that since the Ukrainian airspace has been closed the schedule for special flights stands cancelled." The Embassy further stated that alternative arrangements were being made for evacuation of the Indian nationals.

It further stated that information will be conveyed about the special arrangements as soon as they are finalised. Indian nationals can call the following helpline numbers for information: +38 0997300483, +38 0997300428, +38 0933980327, +38 0635917881 and +38 0935046170. "Please carry your passports and necessary documents on your person at all times. You are advised to follow the Embassy website and social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) posts for updates on this regard," the Embassy said in a statement.

India had started planes to evacuate citizens living in Ukraine since the war-like situation emerged. A special flight landed in Delhi earlier carrying 182 Indians. But, an Air India flight scheduled to evacuate on Thursday was forced to return to Delhi the same morning after Ukraine closed its airspace.

After the Air India flight had departed from Delhi on Thursday morning, the Ukrainian authorities issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), which stated that flights of civil aircrafts within Ukraine "are restricted due to potential hazard for civil aviation". Air India and the Indian government then decided to call the plane back to Delhi, officials said, adding that the plane took an about-turn in the Iranian airspace to return to Delhi.

On Thursday, Indian Ambassador to Ukraine Partha Satpathy, issued a statement in which he said that the situation is “highly tense and very uncertain and this of course is causing a lot of anxiety.” He further requested citizens to remain in familiar places, and remain calm. He also said that though he and the Embassy are inundated with calls, “we are doing our best”.