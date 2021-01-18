UK PM Boris Johnson invites PM Modi for G-7 Summit in June

India, along with Australia and South Korea, has been officially invited by the Boris Johnson government for the summit, the first in-person G-7 summit in almost two years.

news G7 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to attend the 47th G-7 summit which will be hosted by the UK from June 11 to 13 in Britain's Cornwall region. India along with Australia and South Korea have been officially invited by the Boris Johnson government in UK for the summit, the first in-person G-7 summit in almost two years.

UK PM Boris Johnson took to Twitter to officially announce the upcoming G7 summit. He tweeted, "I look forward to welcoming world leaders to Cornwall for the @G7 Summit in June. My goal is to work with our friends and partners to #BuildBackBetter from the coronavirus pandemic and create a fairer, greener and more prosperous future."

I look forward to welcoming world leaders to Cornwall for the @G7 Summit in June.



My goal is to work with our friends and partners to #BuildBackBetter from the coronavirus pandemic and create a fairer, greener and more prosperous future.https://t.co/ZIVS07hkjd #G7UK pic.twitter.com/6bmODaLsWS — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 17, 2021

G7 is a group of leading economies of the world — the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the USA and the EU — and is an open forum where the world's most influential and open societies are brought together for close-knit discussions. This year, the G7 will be held to “intensify cooperation between the world’s democratic and technologically advanced nations”.

“To that end, the UK Prime Minister has invited leaders from Australia, India and South Korea to attend as guest countries to deepen the expertise and experience around the table. Between them the 10 leaders represent over 60% of the people living in democracies around the world," an official statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attended the last in-person G-7 summit in France in 2019. Last year, India along with Australia and South Korea were invited by US President Donald Trump for the summit. However, the summit was not held due to COVID-19 pandemic. This year too, the three countries have been invited as guests for the summit in June.

World leaders from leading democracies will come together in June to address shared challenges, from beating coronavirus and tackling climate change, to ensuring that people everywhere can benefit from open trade, technological change and scientific discovery, a statement from the British government said.

The high-profile meet will offer PM Modi and soon-to-be US President Joe Biden an opportunity to hold a dialogue.

Boris Johnson, who had cancelled his trip to India and withdrawn as Republic Day chief guest due to pandemic in UK, has reiterated his wish to visit India ahead of the G7 summit, a statement by British High Commission said.