UiPath raises $225 million in Series E funding round led by Alkeon Capital

UiPath will use this funding to deepen its investment in research and development.

Atom Funding

UiPath, on Monday announced it has closed its Series E investment round, raising $225 million at a post-money valuation of $10.2 billion. The round was led by Alkeon Capital Management. Others participating include Accel, Coatue, Dragoneer, IVP, Madrona Venture Group, Sequoia Capital, Tencent, Tiger Global, Wellington, and funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. At over $400 million in ARR (annual recurring revenue), UiPath claims to be one of the fastest growing enterprise software companies worldwide.

According to Forrester Research, “As we emerge from the crisis, firms will look to automation as a way to mitigate the risks that future crises pose to the supply and productivity of human workers.” With automation now becoming a boardroom imperative with new urgency, UiPath will use this funding to deepen its investment in research and development. Having announced the availability of its end-to-end hyperautomation platform in May 2020, UiPath is focused on accelerating and democratising automation adoption to help customers deliver a better customer experience so employees worldwide can use, and also experience optimal value from, software robots. Whether on-premise or in the cloud, UiPath says customers are afforded flexible deployment options best suited for their organisation.

“This funding allows us to accelerate our platform ambitions to meet mounting customer demands and scale the tremendous opportunity to bring automation to one billion citizen developers – resulting in every business finally becoming a software business,” said Daniel Dines, UiPath Co-Founder and CEO. “We will advance our market-leading platform and will continue to deepen our investments in AI-powered innovation and expanded cloud offerings. COVID-19 has heightened the critical need of automation to address challenges and create value in days and weeks, not months and years. We are committed to working harder to help our customers evolve, transform, and succeed fast in the new normal.”

“Automation, similar to cloud computing, has become a strategic imperative that is fundamentally changing the way organisations operate. UiPath’s leading-edge, mission critical product combines scalable software with an intuitive user interface enabling companies globally to accelerate their digital transformation efforts,” said Abhi Arun, General Partner at Alkeon. “UiPath is one of the fastest growing enterprise software companies in technology history and we’re excited to partner with them for years to come, as they deliver the most advanced and disruptive automation platforms of the modern enterprise,” he added.

This latest fundraise comes on the heels of UiPath being named to the CNBC Disruptor 50, an annual list of forward-thinking private companies whose innovations are changing the world.