UiPath partners with Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge to build RPA workforce

Under this partnership, UiPath will initially extend Academic Alliance program benefits to 50+ academic partners of TASK and train 100+ educators on RPA Design and Development.

RPA software company UiPath, has joined forces with Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), as part of their Academic Alliance program, to build RPA resiliency in more than 30,000 students in the next one year. Under this partnership, UiPath will initially extend Academic Alliance program benefits to 50+ academic partners of TASK and train 100+ educators on RPA Design and Development. The academic partners can also incorporate RPA as part of regular university credits or offer it as a value-add program.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is the technology that allows one to configure computer software, or a “robot” to emulate and integrate the actions of a human interacting within digital systems to execute a business process.

A recent study with Zinnov states that Indian Billion-dollar Large Enterprises have spent USD 55-60 Million on HIA (Hyper Intelligent Automation) in 2019 alone, and this is set to reach a staggering USD 350-400 Million by 2024, at a 55% CAGR. The data from the study clearly shows that automation will be key to accelerating outcomes in the wake of COVID-19. As automation becomes a boardroom imperative, the demand for RPA skilled talent will also rise. LinkedIn’s 2020 Emerging Jobs Report for India also featured two RPA related roles among the 15 emerging job roles this year. UiPath and TASK, with this collaboration, intend to fill this skill gap and create an empowered automation talent pool.

TASK shall also be empowered to deliver educator readiness/enablement sessions for educators and students. They will also be extended a 50% discount on UiPath certified professional global certifications. UiPath and TASK will run joint bot building sessions to help key decision makers, heads of departments, teaching and non-teaching community leverage the power of a digital assistant.

Speaking about the partnership, Shrikant Sinha, Chief Executive Officer, TASK said, “In these challenging times, we strive to make our students future-ready. We would like to extend our gratitude to UiPath for collaborating with us to ensure students, across the state of Telangana, can build RPA skills.”

“Through our partnership with TASK, we strive to democratize RPA and make it easily accessible for all students to provide a solid foundation to their career, ” said Manish Bharti, President, UiPath, India and SAARC. “RPA will continue to be an immediate priority for enterprises in coming times leading to accelerated demand for automation skills. And, by building a saturated RPA talent ecosystem, we hope to address this,” he added.

UiPath Academic Alliance works with leading universities, governments, and other public or private educational organizations, to develop a global RPA knowledge ecosystem and shape the future of work through an inclusive community ranging from young students to experienced professionals. The program has trained more than 500+ educators and benefited 50,000 students.