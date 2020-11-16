UIDAI to now let people order Aadhaar PVC card online for Rs 50

UIDAI said that the Aadhaar PVC Card is easy to carry, has a digitally signed secure QR code with photograph and demographic details with multiple security features.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a new "Order Aadhaar Card" service, which facilitates an Aadhaar holder to get their Aadhaar details printed on a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) card by paying nominal charges. Residents who do not have registered mobile number can also order using Non-Registered/Alternate Mobile Number. One person can also order the PVC cards for the entire family using their mobile number.

Aadhaar PVC Card is the latest form of Aadhaar introduced by UIDAI. Other than being easy to carry and durable, the PVC-based Aadhaar Card has a digitally signed secure QR code with photograph and demographic details with multiple security features.

"The facility of ordering Aadhaar PVC card is available online and it costs only Rs 50, which includes all taxes and delivery (via Speed Post) fees," the UIDAI said in a tweet.

It can be ordered online through uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in using Aadhaar number, Virtual ID or Enrolment ID and paying a nominal charge of Rs 50. Aadhaar PVC Card is delivered to the resident's address by speed post.

The resident can use their Aadhaar Number/Virtual Identification Number/EID to order Aadhaar card. The Aadhaar card comes with security features like digitally signed Secure QR code, hologram, ghost image, Guilloche pattern etc.

The Aadhaar preview is available on use of registered mobile only. Time-Based-One-Time-Password (TOTP) can also be used via m-Aadhaar Application.

mAadhaar is digital form of Aadhaar which can be installed on mobile device. mAadhaar app is available on Google play store/iOS for downloading on resident's mobile device. It has QR code for offline verification. Like eAadhaar, mAadhaar is also generated automatically with every Aadhaar enrolment or update and it can be downloaded free of cost.

eAadhaar is the electronic form of Aadhaar, digitally signed by the UIDAI, having QR code for offline verification with Issue Date and Download Date. Resident can easily download eAadhaar/masked eAadhaar from UIDAI's official website using registered mobile number. The masked eAadhaar displays only last 4 digits of Aadhaar number. eAadhaar is generated automatically with every Aadhaar enrolment or update and it can be downloaded free of cost.

Aadhaar Letter is a paper-based laminated letter with secure QR Code with Issue Date and Print Date. Aadhaar letter is sent to residents free of cost by ordinary post in case of new enrolment or mandatory biometric update. If the Aadhaar letter is lost or destroyed, the resident can order a reprint online at a cost of Rs 50 from UIDAI's official website. Reprinted Aadhaar letter is delivered to the resident by speed post.