UGC NET to be held from Nov 20 to Dec 5: Details

The University Grants Commission's National Eligibility Test (NET) examinations will be held from November 20 to December 5, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Friday, November 5. This time, the examinations for December 2020 and June 2021 semester will be held jointly. The NTA will soon release the admit cards.

Candidates appearing for the examination will be given an option to download the admit cards from UGC's official website. The NTA has also issued helpline number 011-40759000 to facilitate the aspirants. NTA Senior Director Sadhna Parashar said a new schedule has been released for the exams. The examination will be held on November 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30 and December 1, 3, 4 and 5.

It was earlier reported that the exam had been postponed several times owing to different reasons from the COVID-19 pandemic, to an overwhelming number of requests from aspirants to postpone the test to avoid the dates clashing with other competitive exams held in India.

Earlier this week, three candidates shared the top rank in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, results of which were announced on Monday, November 1, according to the National Testing Agency. Telangana's Mrinal Kutteri, Delhi's Tanmay Gupta and Maharashtra's Karthika G Nair shared the top rank, scoring 720 out of 720. A tie-breaking formula will be used at the counselling stage for joint rank holders, an NTA official had said.

Over 15.44 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam which was conducted at 3,858 centres in 13 languages. Over 8.70 lakh candidates have qualified the exam. The NEET-UG exam was held on September 12 with over 95% of the registered candidates appearing for the medical entrance exam. A record 16.14 lakh candidates had registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year.

The single-shift pen-paper NEET-UG 2021 is a qualifying entrance exam for admission to bachelor courses in medicine and surgery (MBBS), dental surgery (BDS), ayurveda, unani and homeopathic among others in premier medical colleges like AIIMS and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry.

