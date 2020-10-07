UGC declares 24 universities as fake, most are from Uttar Pradesh

Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and Maharashtra have one such fake university each.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday announced a list of 24 "self-styled, unrecognised institutions" in the country, terming them as "fake" with the maximum of them operating from Uttar Pradesh followed by Delhi. "Students and public are informed that currently 24 self-styled, unrecognised institutions are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, which have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said.

Delhi

1. Commercial University Ltd. Daryaganj, Delhi

2. United Nations University, Delhi

3. Vocational University, Delhi

4. ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25, Rajendra 110 008

5. Indian Institution of Science and Engineering. New Delhi

6. Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, India, Rozgar Sewasadan, Opp. GTK Depot, New Delhi - 110 033

7. Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), 351-352, Phase-1, Block-A. Rohini, Delhi - 110085

Karnataka

8. Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum (Kamataka)

Kerala

9. St. John's University, Kishanattam

Maharashtra

10. Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

West Bengal

11. Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, 80, Chowringhee Road, Kolkata - 20

12. Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, 8-A, Diamond Harbor Road Buildtech inn, 2" Floor, Thakurpukur, Kolkata - 700 063

Uttar Pradesh

13. Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi, UP/Jagatpuri,

14. Mahila Gram Vidyapith/Vishwavidyalaya, (Women's University) Prayag, Allahabad (UP)

15. Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad (UP)

16. National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy. Kanpur

17. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh (UP)

18. Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya, Kosi Kalan, Mathura (UP)

19. Maharana Pratap Shiksha Niketan Vishwavidyalaya, Pratapgarh (UP)

20. Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad, Institutional Area, Khoda, Makanpur, Noida Phase-2, (UP)

Odisha

21. Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Anupooma Bhawan, Plot No. 242, Pani Tanki Road, Shakti Nagar, Rourkela - 769 014

22. North Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology, University Road Baripada. Dist. Mayurbhanj, Odisha - 757003

Puducherry

23. Sree Bodhi academy of Higher Education, No. 186, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road, Puducheey - 605009

Andhra Pradesh

24. Christ New Testament Deemed University. # 32-23-2003, 7 Lane, Kakumanu vari thota Guntur, Andhra Pradesh - 522 002 or #fit No. 301, Grace Villa Apts., 7/5, Srinagar, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh