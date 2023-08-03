UGC declares 20 universities as fake, cautions students to verify institutes

news Education

The University Grant Commission (UGC) on Wednesday, August 2 declared twenty universities, including eight based in Delhi, as fake. Last year, the UGC had declared 21 universities as fake. The UGC stated that these institutions are not authorised to grant any degrees to students and alerted the students as well against taking admission in these institutions.

It strongly advised parents and students to cross-check the authenticity of universities before enrolling in any course. "The UGC has recently become aware that certain institutions are granting degrees in violation of the UGC Act. As a result, degrees from these universities will not be acknowledged or accepted for further education or employment purposes. These universities lack the authority to confer any degrees," UGC Secretary Manish Joshi said.

As per the list released by the UGC, the fake universities are,

All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University, Office Kh No. 608-609, 1st Floor, Sant Kripal Singh Public Trust Building, near BDO Office, Alipur;

Commercial University Ltd, Daryaganj

United Nations University

Vocational University

ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place

Indian Institute of Science and Engineering

Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), 351-352, Phase-I, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini (all Delhi)

In Uttar Pradesh, they are,

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayagraj

National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh

Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow.

The ones in West Bengal are,

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Diamond Harbour Road, Builtech inn, Thakurpurkur.

In Andhra Pradesh,

Christ New Testament Deemed University, #32-32-2003, 7th Lane, Kakumanuvarithoto, Guntur

Christ New Testament Deemed University, Fit No. 301, Grace Villa Apts., 7/5, Srinagar, Guntur

Bible Open University of India, H.No. 49-35-26, N.G.Oâ€™s Colony, Visakhapatnam

The other universities deemed fake by UGC are,