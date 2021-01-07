UFO Moviez to release VIjay’s 'Master' in north India on January 14

The film will release in theatres in south India on January 13.

Flix Kollywood

As Vijay’s Master awaits its theatrical release on January 13, UFO Moviez has announced that it will release the film in key circuits in north India. The film is expected to be released in over 500 screens across central India, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and east Punjab on January 14.

“As theatres are striving to survive amidst the pandemic, big budget movies like “Master” will help pandemic-hit theatres get back on their feet and thrive. We salute the makers of “Master” for their convictions in releasing the film at this crucial juncture and are happy to be a part of this opportunity to help resurrect the cinema industry,” Kapil Agarwal, Joint Managing Director, UFO Moviez said. He added that Master has the potential to revive the fortunes of the ailing cinema industry and prompt release of big budget films across India. “We intend to aggressively cross promote stars of one region in other regions with a vision of One Nation One Film.”

Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Executive Officer of PVR Pictures said that the film is one of the most awaited released and that there is massive excitement around it across the country. “Entire film business would be watching its box office numbers closely. Master’s release is the beginning of film sector’s recovery (sic),” he added.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial stars Vijay in the lead role with actor Vijay Sethupathi playing the antagonist. Set in the backdrop of a college, Vijay is said to be playing a professor in the flick. Master also has Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady and Andrea Jeremiah, Ramya Subramanian, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Nassar, Dheena, Sanjeev, Srinath, Sriman, Sunil Reddy and others in the cast.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for Master while the cinematography has been handled by Sathyan Sooryan. Philomin Raj is the editor of the film and Xavier Britto’s XB Film Creators has produced the flick.