Udupi court grants conditional bail to three students involved in filming incident

Each of the students involved in the incident at the college in Udupi has been required to submit a bond amount of Rs 20,000.

A court in Udupi granted conditional bail to three Muslim students who were involved in a filming incident at a local paramedical college. The students had recorded a video of a Hindu student in the restroom using a mobile phone. The First Additional Civil Judge of Udupi and the Judicial Magistrate of First Class (JMFC) court, Judge Shyam Prakash, presided over the case and deliberated on the matter before granting conditional bail to the accused. Advocate Asadullah Katpadi argued on behalf of the accused during the court proceedings.

Asadullah Katpadi told TNM, “Each of the students has been required to submit a bond amount of Rs 20,000.” He said that the court has asked them to cooperate with the investigating officers, appear before the court on the day of the trial, and comply with all the conditions imposed by the court.

Udupi police had registered a suo motu case only eight days after the incident. According to the FIR, the accused were attempting to film one of their friends on July 18 at the Netra Jyothi College of Optometry and Paramedical Science, but a student from another stream ended up using the bathroom. The case against the three women and the college administration was registered under sections 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 204 (destruction of document or electronic record to prevent its production as evidence) and 175 (omission to produce document to public servant by person legally bound to produce it) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code and Section 66 (e) (punishment for violation of privacy) of Information Technology Act.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held protests in Udupi alleging a bigger conspiracy and demanded stringent action against the three students.