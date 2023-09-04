Udhayanidhi's call to eradicate Sanatana Dharma shocking, Pejawar seer

"We condemn this statement and the mindset strongly,” Pejawar Mutt seer maintained.

news News

Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Thirtha Swamy on September 4, Monday slammed the statement of Tamil Nadu minister Udayanidhi Stalin on Sanatana Dharma. “I am shocked to know about the call given by a minister for eradication of Sanatana Dharma. Being a responsible minister in the Tamil Nadu government, his call to eradicate Sanatana Dharma has shocked me,” the seer stated.

The word “Sanatana” means one which is eternal. Everyone strives and puts in hard work for their happiness. That happiness should not cause suffering to others. Religion is a way to ensure happiness of all people in society, the seer explained.

“We might get joy out of our hard work. This should not cause inconvenience for even neighbours. Our efforts should be put in such a manner that they should bring joy to neighbours as well. This is the essence of Sanatana Dharma. What should we call for the persons who oppose Sanatana Dharma? Those who are talking about eradication of Sanatana Dharma do not want peace in the society. We condemn this statement and the mindset strongly,” Pejawar Mutt seer maintained.

Speaking at a Sanatanam (Sanatan Dharma) Abolition Conclave organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Forum on Saturday, September 2, Udayanidhi had said: "I congratulate the organisers for calling the conference as 'eradication of Santana dharma' instead of 'opposing Sanatana Dharma'... There are certain things which we have to eradicate and we cannot merely oppose. Mosquitoes, dengue, corona and malaria are things which we cannot oppose, we have to eradicate them. Sanatanam is also like this. Eradication and not opposing Sanatanam has to be our first task.”