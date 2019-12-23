Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Psycho' gets a new release date

Kollywood

The film was initially scheduled to hit the screens on 27 December.

After mostly seen so far playing romantic roles, actor Udhayanidhi Stalin will be seen playing a character with visual disabilities in Mysskin’s next project titled Psycho.The actor has become choosy with his scripts and wants to move away from doing regular rom-com or commercial ventures, we hear.

Touted to be a psychological thriller it is reportedly based on the tale of Angulimala (finger necklace) which is a central story in Buddhism. The film was initially scheduled to hit the screens on 27 December during the Christmas vacation but has now been pushed by a month and will now release on January 24, 2020.

The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Nithya Menen, Ram, Singampuli, and Shaji Chen. This will be Aditi’s third Tamil outing after Kaatru Veliyidai and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Bankrolled by Arun Mozhi Manickam under his Double Meaning Productions banner, maestro Ilaiyaraaja will compose the music, while PC Sreeram will crank the camera.

Udhayanidhi Stalin also has a project titled Kannai Nambathe with director Mu Maaran, who made his directorial debut last year with Iravukku Aayiram Kangal. Tipped to a crime-thriller, the yet-untitled film also features Aathmika, who made her acting debut in Meesaya Murukku.

On the other hand, Mysskin recently was camped in Bristol and wrapped the first schedule of Vishal's Thupparivaalan 2. Debutant Ashya plays the female lead and the rest of the cast, includes Prasanna, Nassar, Rahman, Gautami and Suresh Chakravarthy, will join the shoot later this month. Ilaiyaraaja has already been confirmed to compose music and Nirav Sha is the cinematographer for the project.

It’s worth mentioning that initially when the film went on floors actor Mythreya had approached the Madras High Court and got a stay that Mysskin can’t make the film with any other actor other than himself, as they had agreed upon it earlier. Mysskin allegedly broke an agreement to cast Mythreya as the lead for Psycho which then went to Udhayanidhi later.

