Udhayanidhi Stalin pays his respects to Vivek before ‘Article 15’ remake shoot

Udhayanidhi recently made his debut in electoral politics by contesting the TN Legislative Assembly polls.

Actor Udhayanidhi Stalin started shooting for his upcoming Tamil film on Monday. The yet to be titled project is the official remake of Bollywood movie Article 15 and is directed by Arunraja Kamaraj. The cast and crew members who are on board for the venture, observed a moment of silence to honour and pay tributes to late actor-comedian Vivek.

Sharing a photo from the sets, Boney Kapoor, who is on board as the producer for the venture wrote, “ “Today @Udhaystalin joined the shoot of remake of #Article15 directed by @Arunrajakamaraj in Pollachi. Before commencing work, the whole Unit observed a minute of silence to pay respect and homage to the departed Soul of Late Shri #Vivek Ji (sic),”

Popular actor Vivek passed away in the early hours of Saturday at Chennai due to a fatal cardiac arrest. Sharing the photo on his Twitter feed, Udhayanidhi wrote that the shooting for the Tamil remake of Article 15 is taking place in Pollachi. "We paid our last respects to brother, late actor Vivek, before starting shooting for the film. We will walk in the footsteps of Vivek, who advocated social change and protection of the environment," he said.

Helmed by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, Bollywood movie Article 15 was released in 2019. Udhayanidhi Stalin will be reprising Ayushmann Khurrana’s role from the original. The plot tracks the journey of an IAS officer who gets posted in a village where caste-based discrimination is deep-rooted and still in practice. The film throws a spotlight on the individual’s effort to uphold the rights guaranteed by Article 15 of the Indian Constitution that prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth

The shooting for the film has been in progress for the last 10 days. However, Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is the leader of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(DMK) ’S youth wing, was campaigning for his party ahead of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Elections this year and hence couldn’t join the shoot earlier. He made his debut in electoral politics by contesting the sixteenth legislative assembly election of Tamil Nadu which was held on 6 April 2021, from the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency.