Udanpirappe-themed sand art installed at Marina beach to celebrate Jyotika’s 50th film

Jyotika’s 50th film ‘Udanpirappe’, co-starring Sasikumar and Samuthirakani, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 14.

Flix Kollywood

In order to celebrate the release of actor Jyotika’s 50th film Udanpirappe, a sand art installation was set up on Chennai’s Marina beach on Thursday, October 14. The Udanpirappe-themed sand art, which was set up by streaming platform Amazon Prime Video, will be available at the site till October 17. The film released on the Over-the-top (OTT) platform on October 14. Extending her gratitude to Amazon Prime Video, Jyotika wrote on Instagram: “Thank you Amazon prime video for the respect and honour.”

The streaming platform also revealed that the sand art is located behind the Kamarajar statue, near the new year clock tower on Marina beach. Directed by Era Saravanan, Udanpirappe stars Jyotika, Samuthirakani and Sasikumar in the lead roles, while the extended cast also includes actors Soori and Kalaiyarasan, among others. The film is titled Raktha Sambandham in Telugu. The film is a part of the four-film deal signed between Suriya and Jyotika’s 2D Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video.

Speaking about the film at a media interaction, Jyotika stated, “We heroines seldom get a chance to grow like this over a period of time. It’s beautiful when you play a character across ages and experience all the shades of the character. It’s a fulfilling experience.” She also added that the character is inspired from real-life women she has met with over the past 15 years.

In an earlier interview with TNM, Sasikumar revealed why he selected the script. “Actually, apart from being actors, we are also the first set of audience. So, while hearing the script, at that particular moment, the script needs to appeal to us in some way. Director Saravanan, who is also my good friend, had narrated three scenes from the film to me and I really liked it. He then narrated the story,” Sasikumar stated. He also added that although several Kollywood movies have focused on sibling relationships, he was sure that the film will manage to strike an emotional chord with audiences.

