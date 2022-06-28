Udaipur tailor hacked to death for post supporting Nupur Sharma

A tailor was murdered at a shop and the heinous crime was filmed by the assailants in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Tuesday, June 28, the police said. The two accused, both Muslims, reached the shop of the victim, Kanhaiya Lal, on Tuesday afternoon under Dhan Mandi police station area in Udaipur and attacked him, reportedly because he supported former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over the Prophet comments row.

One of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said. Soon after, they circulated a video of themselves confessing to the killing on social media. According to reports, the tailor was hacked to death for supporting now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in a social media post over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed.

In the viral video, one of the two accused could be heard saying, "I will make the video viral when I accomplish my goal to teach a lesson to the accused who has shown disrespect to our God."

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has condemned the incident and appealed to people to maintain peace while assuring strict punishment for those involved in the murder. "I condemn the heinous murder in Udaipur. Strict action will be taken against all those involved in the crime and the police will go to the bottom of the case. I appeal to all the parties to maintain peace. Strictest punishment will be given to those involved in such a heinous crime," he said.

Following the murder, local markets in the area were shut as the traders demanded that the accused be arrested. Protests erupted in the area around the deceased tailorâ€™s store as traders demanded strict action and arrests of those involved in the crime.

Internet has been suspended in Udaipur after the gruesom murder. The Rajasthan police have said that a statewide alert has been issued to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground. "We're assessing the law and order situation to take further decisions," the police added.