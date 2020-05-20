Udaan co-founder Sujeet Kumar makes an investment in Vakilsearch

The funding comes after a growth trajectory that has witnessed Vakilsearch establishing a bridgehead in the legal and compliance market.

Atom Investment

Vakilsearch, an online platform for legal, tax and compliance services has raised an undisclosed sum from technology growth investor Sujeet Kumar, co-founder of Udaan. Prior to Udaan, Sujeet was President of Operations at Flipkart.

“At Vakilsearch, we have always focused on providing businesses and individuals a trouble-free experience. With an Amazon rivaling NPS Score of 56 and an average rating of 4.2/5 from 1400 verified Google reviews behind us, we are delighted to tie up with Sujeet to expand our leadership position,” said Hrishikesh Datar, Vakilsearch CEO. “Sujeet’s strategic knowledge in business expansion and his feel for the preferences of the Indian consumer are going to be crucial tailwinds.”

Vakilsearch has soared high to a leadership position in the fast-growing legal tech market and the company’s drive to pursue more is exceptional, said Sujeet. “Really proud that 10% of all Indian Pvt. Ltd. companies seek them out for help with registration and filings. Vakilsearch is a great example of a capital-efficient business solving an age-old problem with cutting edge technology, and thereby transforming the ecosystem,” he added.

Vakilsearch helps businesses with registrations, incorporations, accounting, filing, annual compliance and legal documentation. The company further offers several need-based services such as tax filings, property agreements and consumer rights protection. With an advanced online platform and a convenient mobile application, the company aim’s is to make every Indian business owner and citizen experience its vision of “Legal is now Simple”.