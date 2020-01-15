UC Browser Turbo witnesses 10 million downloads globally amid positive reviews

Monthly active users are expected to cross 10 million by FY20.

Atom Internet

UC Browser Turbo 1.9, a browser with minimalist design from UCWeb, part of Alibaba Innovation Initiatives Business Group, has witnessed strong downloads amidst positive reviews since its launch. The latest version comes with multiple improvements and has attracted a large number of users in India and Indonesia, and witnesses over 10 million downloads globally. The browsing app is expected to clock in 10 million monthly active users by the end of the fiscal year. UC Browser Turbo was launched across 148 countries and regions and is available in 23 languages including English, Hindi, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Thai, Russian, Portuguese, Spanish and Arabic etc.

Talking on the success of the browser, Huaiyuan Yang, Vice President, UCWeb Global Business said, “We are always looking for means to meet varied needs of our vast user base across the globe. UC Browser’s fast downloading and traffic saving features have earned us a strong reputation. UC Browser Turbo is a more convenient search tool with a clean interface and Ad block feature for those who want a simple platform to navigate on. It is designed to provide users with a faster search experience. We are delighted at the positive response to the app.”

UC Browser Turbo 1.9 weighs 35MB for 32-bit version and 40MB for 64-bit version. It comes with a stylish design, smooth interface, fast surfing and downloading. The browser also has a new ‘Share’ function, giving users an option to share website pages and other details with another user. The browser offers multi-language support, which is customisable, and there is a Quick Search function as well as Private Browsing and Free Cloud Acceleration within the app. Latest functions such as Private Space and Video Playing In The Background have received a large amount of positive feedback. Users have labelled the browser “modern”, “entertaining” and an interface that is “without any unnecessary features”.

UC Browser Turbo’s servers can stabilise downloads in record time. When set on high download threads, the download improves further. The browser allows users to download their preferred videos in advance so they can watch them even without an active internet connection. There is also the option of Customisable Homepage, allowing users to add preferred pages and websites to the home page from Bookmarks, and delete all the default sites to enjoy a blank homepage. The homepage also supports users’ pictures as a background.

