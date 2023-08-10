Uber driver assaults woman and son in Bengaluru for entering wrong cab

In an incident reported from a Bengaluru apartment complex on Wednesday, August 9, an Uber cab driver assaulted a woman and her son following a misunderstanding over cab entry. The incident took place outside an apartment complex in Bhoganahalli. The woman's husband, Ajay Agarwal, took to social media to recount the incident, explaining that his wife had arranged for an Uber cab to take their son to a medical appointment at Manipal Hospital. The scheduled cab, driven by a person named Basavaraj, arrived at their residence around 11:05 am.

"After realising they had entered the wrong cab just as they got in and before any movement, my family promptly notified the driver. While my wife was still exiting the car, the driver began shouting and suddenly accelerated. He aggressively emerged from the car and physically assaulted my wife, repeatedly striking her head. My son, who came to her aid, was also subjected to an attack," Agarwal detailed on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Neighbours, witnessing the scene, quickly intervened, stopping the driver and rescuing the woman and child. Expressing dissatisfaction with Uber's response to the incident, Agarwal addressed the company, saying, "Uber, considering your advanced technology and stated commitment to safety, we were unable to reach you. We urge you to do more than just express concern and ensure a thorough investigation. As loyal, long standing customers of Uber, we expected better adherence and oversight."

Agarwal indicated that the entire incident had been captured on the apartment complex's CCTV cameras. He submitted the footage along with an official complaint to the Bellandur Police, who have initiated an investigation into the matter. The cab driver involved has been apprehended by the authorities.

News Nine reported a different perspective from the driver, who asserted that the woman reprimanded him for parking the car 100 meters away from her intended destination. He claimed that the woman verbally abused him and forcefully slammed the car door when exiting.

Uber India responded to Agarwal's online post, stating, "We take such behavior seriously on our platform, Ajay. Please provide us with your registered details through Direct Message. We will initiate a thorough investigation," the company conveyed on X.