UAPA Case: SC grants bail to Thaha, NIAâ€™s appeal against Allan dismissed

Allan and Thaha were arrested in November 2019 by the Kerala police who had alleged that they had links with Moaists.

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, granted bail to Thaha Fasal in the controversial Pantheerankavu Unlawful Atrocities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case. The SC also dismissed the NIAâ€™s plea to cancel the bail given to another accused in the case, Allan Shuhaib. Both of them were arrested in November 2019 by the Kerala police who had alleged that they had links with Moaists. In September 2020, an NIA court had granted bail to both. But in January 2021, the Kerala High Court had cancelled the bail given to Thaha Fasal, and had asked him to surrender while Allan was allowed to be on bail for health reasons.

The Kerala police had alleged that Maoist literature was found with the students and had arrested them in 2019. The case was later taken up by the National Investigation Agency.

After being jailed for close to a year, last September, the NIA court in Kochi granted the students bail, stating that there is no proof that the youth were Maoists. The court in fact said that the materials on record prima facie prove that both the young men had rendered support to the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation, but there was no links to show that they were being controlled by the organisation. The court noted that though both Alan and Thaha were booked for the offence under Section 20 of the UAPA for being a member of a terrorist organisation, this section was dropped from the charge sheet.

According to Livelaw, Senior Advocate Jayant Muth Raj, who appeared for Thaha argued that the NIA did not have material to establish any links with Maoists. He pointed out that Section 20 had been dropped from the chargesheet, post investigation.