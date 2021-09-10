UAE residents in India can return if fully vaccinated with WHO-approved vaccine

UAE announced that the decision covers even those people who have stayed abroad for more than six months.

Money Travel

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Friday, September 10, allowed the entry of fully-vaccinated residency permit holders from countries that were previously on a suspended list, including India. They will be allowed to enter the Arab country from September 12, announced UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA). However, valid residency permit holders should be vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Among the two widely administered COVID-19 vaccines in India, the Serum Institute of India (SII)’s Covishield is in the list of WHO-approved vaccines, but not Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech.

The new decision covers passengers coming from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan. UAE’s NCEMA announced that the decision covers even those people who have stayed abroad for more than six months.

“Arriving passengers must apply via the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), and complete the vaccination application in order to get the necessary approvals, in addition to presenting the approved vaccination certification upon departure for the UAE,” it said in a statement.

Apart from being fully vaccinated, passengers from these countries travelling to the UAE must have a negative RT-PCR test result, which was done less than 48 hours prior to departure from an approved lab that has a QR code. They also have to undertake a rapid PCR test before boarding and another PCR test on the fourth and eighth day of arrival, in addition to other precautionary measures. These measures don’t apply to children below the age of 16.

“Those who are fully vaccinated with any WHO-approved vaccines and who have been staying in one of the countries in the suspended list for more than six months since suspension decision was issued for each country, can come to the country under a new entry permit, and rectify their status after entry,” the NCEMA said in a statement.

On September 5, Abu Dhabi lifted the 10-day quarantine requirement for residents who are fully vaccinated or arriving from a green list country. However, unvaccinated passengers from a green list country must undergo a 10-day quarantine.