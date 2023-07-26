Typhoon Doksuri: one dead, thousands evacuated in Philippines

The super storm is expected to move away from the Philippines and head towards Taiwan and China. Beijing raised its typhoon warning alert to red, the highest advisory level.

Typhoon Doksuri wreaked havoc in the northern Philippines on Wednesday, claiming one life and causing extensive damage. Coastal communities were evacuated in preparation for the typhoon's arrival, but despite these measures, Doksuri tore off tin roofs, flooded low-lying villages, and displaced over 12,000 people as it slammed into a small island and hit several provinces in the region.

The storm, with wind speeds reaching up to 175 kilometers per hour (108 miles per hour), led to overflowing rivers and left thousands without electricity. "We are being battered here," Manual Mamba, governor of northern Cagayan province told the Reuters news agency. The national disaster agency said at least one person drowned in the province of Rizal in the wake of the typhoon. According to the Philippine coast guard, more than 4,000 passengers were stranded at various ports after sea travel was suspended.

TROPICAL CYCLONE BULLETIN NO. 27

Typhoon #EgayPH (DOKSURI)

Issued at 11:00 AM, 26 July 2023

Valid for broadcast until the next bulletin at 2:00 PM today.



TYPHOON EGAY MAINTAINS ITS STRENGTH AND HAS MADE LANDFALL OVER DALUPIRI ISLANDhttps://t.co/USYqiDxE97 pic.twitter.com/xfqxzIN7R6 â€” PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) July 26, 2023

Typhoon headed towards Taiwan and China

The typhoon is expected to move away from the Philippines and head towards Taiwan and China, maintaining its dangerous status with sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour (109 miles per hour) and gusts up to 240 kilometers per hour (149 miles per hour). In Taiwan, the typhoon prompted the cancellation of nearly 50 domestic flights and four international flights. Authorities issued land warnings for several areas in southern Taiwan, including the major port city of Kaohsiung.

Meanwhile, China upgraded its emergency response to Level II from Level III, with the National Meteorological Center raising its typhoon warning alert to red, the highest advisory level. Doksuri is forecast to move northwest and enter the northeastern part of the South China Sea before making landfall in southeastern China later in the week.

