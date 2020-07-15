Two YSRCP leaders go to other states for COVID-19 treatment, opposition asks why

While the state believes people are choosing to travel to Andhra Pradesh for COVID-19 treatment, two elected representatives from the state are presently being treated elsewhere for COVID-19.

Coronavirus Controversial

COVID-19 persons from other states are preferring to be treated in Andhra Pradesh, if the claims of the state COVID-19 Nodal Officer are to be believed. But, ruling party elected representatives clearly seem to prefer travelling to other states for treatment.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha and Sullurpeta MLA Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah from the ruling party have shifted to hospitals out of the state. Amzath Basha and his family members who tested positive initially were being treated for COVID-19 in Tirupati’s Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, they were later shifted to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad, on Sunday.

When TNM tried to contact the Deputy CM, his PRO answered the call, saying, “Sir was undergoing treatment at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences initially. As he has diabetes and due to his personal health issues he was shifted to Hyderabad. Each person’s body is different and needs a different approach to treatment. There is no other specific reason why he was shifted.”

While the Deputy CM chose Hyderabad, YSRCP’s Sullurpeta MLA Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah was rus

hed to a corporate hospital in Chennai on Monday.

Opposition parties have slammed the government saying that the leaders themselves don’t trust the healthcare system in the state and hence are fleeing the state in search of treatment.

BJP leader Dinaker Lankar questioned, “Though the Union Government has provided assistance to fight against Covid19, those funds are being pocketed by the ruling party-backed contractors. Ironically, officials of the state government are giving statements in contradiction with the practicality on the ground. The Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP Government should answer the people why the ministers and MLAs of the ruling party are moving out of the state for their treatment after testing COVID-19 positive. If this is the case, how can people rely and trust the claims of the state government pertaining to the fight against COVID-19?”

Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy, Spokesperson of the TDP not only questioned the message being sent across to the people, but also said, “Usually if a patient is tested COVID-19 positive, he has to be in isolation or is moved in an ambulance, if required. There is protocol to be followed. The Deputy CM drove down to Hyderabad in his own vehicle. It means that he doesn’t trust the medical facilities in the state and also doesn’t trust the ambulance being provided to the people. The ministers under Jagan Mohan Reddy clearly don’t have faith in the health department’s arrangements.”

Ironically, Dr Arja Srikanth, state COVID-19 Nodal Officer had told TNM earlier this week that , “Due to the acute shortage of beds and facilities in Telangana, several patients are applying for passes, taking medicines to suppress fever, and then travelling to Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, several people have been found travelling from Bengaluru to Andhra Pradesh.