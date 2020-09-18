In a tragic incident that came as a blow for the fishing community in Thiruvananthapuram’s Pulluvila region, two young men who went missing in the sea were found dead. Two others are still missing.

The deceased, who were friends, have been identified as Manu Napoleon (23) and Johnson (24). The two who are missing were identified as Santhosh George and Sabu Varghese.

Manu and Johnson along with others reached the Azhimala beach near Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday evening. It was reportedly after a send-off party for Johnson, who was all set to go to UK on Friday.

The Coast Guard, Coastal Police and Marine Force began the search after the police got an alert on the missing men late on Thursday evening. The two dead bodies were found in Panathura of Kovalam coast on Friday morning. They were brought to shore by 10.30 am and shifted to the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the police, there were nine people in the group. While four went missing, others were rescued or managed to rescue themselves. All of them belong to the fishing community of Pulluvila, a coastal region.

“It’s not clear if they set out to the sea for fun or to bathe,” Shibu Mon S, an official of the Fort Police Station, told TNM.

Johnson was the son of Jonykutty, from Chavadi. Manu was the son of Napoleon, hailing from Kochupally. Sabu is the son of George, from Valiya Pally and Santhosh is the son of Varghese, from Pulluvila.

The search for the missing young men continues. They had set out to the Azhimala coast near Vizhinjam. According to Vizhinjam police, it is an area where the sea is of average depth. The state had witnessed moderate to heavy rains in the past few days, but the weather was moderate on Thursday. “Hence we are not yet sure of how they went missing,” an official of the Vizhinjam police told TNM.

