Two workers die after roof collapses at Singareni Collieries coal mine

Union leaders allege that a complaint was raised to the concerned officials a month ago about the weak condition of the roof but no action was taken.

news Accident

Two workers were killed after a roof at the underground coal mine Kakatiya Khani (KTK) collapsed on Wednesday. The Kakatiya Khani are a group of underground coal mines operated by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

The deceased have been identified as T Shankeraiah and Katham Narsaiah. Immediately after the accident, the disaster response teams of SCCL rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation to retrieve the bodies from the mine.

When the bodies were brought out, the workers sloganeered in protest against the mine officials. Police were present in large numbers to control the workers as the bodies were brought out and taken in an ambulance to a hospital.

Union leaders allege that despite complaining to the concerned seniors around a month ago about the condition of the roof, no action was taken. Speaking to TNM, Miriyala Raji Reddy, General Secretary, Telangana Boggu Ghani Kharmika Sangham (TBGKS), said, “We believe that the negligence of the officials led to the accident. The overman, who is the supervisor of the mine, had complained that the condition of the roof isn’t good and that it is dangerous for the workmen working in the mine. This complaint was made around a month ago. Despite that no action was taken, endangering the lives of those working in the mine.”

According to the union leader, the local MLA has promised that he will speak to the Chief Minister regarding better compensation for the deceased workers. “The compensation should be increased to Rs 1 crore. As of now, the family of the deceased is eligible for around Rs 25 lakh. An additional Rs 20 lakh will be given as workman compensation. The local MLA has said he will try to get the families of the deceased a 2BHK house as well," said Raji Reddy.

The two workers who died in the accident were at the 6th incline working as support men in the construction of a cog when the roof collapsed. The accident took place at around 6:20 pm on Wednesday. Following this, the rescue teams rushed to the spot.

Speaking to the media, SCCL Bhupalpally General Manager Nireekshan Raju had said the cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained. When TNM reached out to him to ask about why action was not taken despite a complaint raised, Raju claimed, “There is a separate hierarchy for the working of the mine. Mine managers, mine agents and the concerned safety officers are those who look into issues in the mine. Complaints raised are dealt with at the mine manager and agent level. Such a complaint was not brought to my notice.”

Bhupalpally MLA G Venkata Ramana Reddy had also visited the location. While addressing the media at the time, the MLA had said, “We are hoping that both the workers are brought out alive. If it happens otherwise, the officials of Singareni will do all that is needed to support the families of the workers.”

