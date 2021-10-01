Two unidentified men attack actor Posani Krishna Murali's house in Hyderabad

Two persons, who came on a motorbike, threw stones on the actor Posani Krishna Murali's house in Yellareddyguda late on Wednesday night. Police suspect that the incident may have happened as Posani is presently locked in a war of words with actor-politician and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan,who criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

According to workers at the actor's house, the incident occurred around 2 am. A househelp said that the attackers used abusive words against Posani and his wife while throwing stones and pieces of bricks on the main gate. On their complaint, a case was registered at SR Nagar Police Station. Police took up the investigation. Policemen were also deployed at the actor's house as a precautionary measure.

Posani alleged that fans of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan were behind the attack on his house. He said he was being targeted for questioning the Jana Sena leader for criticising Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The latest incident occurred a few days after self-proclaimed Pawan Kalyan's fans allegedly tried to attack Posani when he was addressing a press conference at Hyderabad Press Club.

Taking strong exception to some remarks made by Posani against Pawan, they raised slogans and allegedly tried to attack him. Police intervened to detain the protestors and escort Posani to safety. Posani, also a screenwriter and producer, had said that if anything happens to him, Pawan Kalyan will be responsible.

Some fans of Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the police against Posani's remarks. They also demanded that the Telangana government not allow him to address press conferences. Pawan's self-proclaimed fans reached the Press Club when Posani was addressing a news conference. He alleged that Pawan Kalyan's fans can't digest criticism. He claimed to have received thousands of abusive phone calls and messages during the last 24 hours.

Posani, a supporter of Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), had made certain remarks against the leading actor and Jana Sena leader on Monday. Reacting to Pawan's attacks on YSRCP government over the issue of online sale of movie tickets, Posani had stated that Pawan Kalyan does not have the stature to speak about Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. He also alleged that a noted Tollywood personality cheated a Punjabi actor by impregnating her and asked Pawan to demand justice for the girl.

With IANS inputs