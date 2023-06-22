Two transgender women killed by one of their partners in Hyderabad

The police said that a confrontation over the marriage between Dolly, one of the victims, and Syed Inayath, her cisgender male partner, led to the murders.

news Crime

Two transgender women were allegedly murdered near the Hanuman temple in Hyderabadâ€™s Daibagh by one of their partners on Wednesday, June 21. Dolly (25) and Sofiya were travelling on a scooter when Dollyâ€™s partner Syed Inayath (23) and his friend Mohammad Inayath (26) allegedly killed them.

Tappachabutra police filed a First Information Report (FIR) and noted that as per the testimony of Masthan Bee (56), Dollyâ€™s mother and a resident of Asifnagar, Mohammad Inayath and Syed Inayath were responsible for murdering both victims.

The FIR stated that Dolly and Syed Inayath, a cisgender man, were in a relationship and would frequently quarrel over the prospect of getting married. On Tuesday night, at around 1 am, Masthan Bee (56), Dollyâ€™s mother and a resident of Asifnagar, was informed by her son Syed Khaja that there was rumour about two transgender persons being murdered at Daibagh, according to the FIR. Upon hearing this, the FIR stated, Masthan went to the scene of the crime and found that Dolly was one of the victims. The second victim, Sofiya, was aged between 25 and 30 and was Dollyâ€™s friend, the police said. At 3:30 am, Masthan approached the Tappachabutra police station and registered a complaint.

Section 302 (punishment for murder) read with Section 34 (acts done in furtherance of a common intention) of the Indian Penal Code have been invoked in the case. The police recovered the murder weapon, a knife, from the scene of the crime.

Local media reports claimed that the murder of the two women is connected to the murder of two homeless persons. Inspector Sunkari Srinivasa Rao, the Station House Officer of Tappachabutra station, denied these claims. Further investigation is underway.