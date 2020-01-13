Two TN siblings killed after wall near house collapses on them in Madurai

Vishnu Kumar and Ajayshree were playing behind their house at the time of the incident.

In a tragic incident, two siblings were killed after a wall collapsed on them when they were playing near their house in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district on Sunday.

The incident happened on Sunday, around 9 am, as per reports. Vishnu Kumar (4.5) and his sister Ajayshree (2.5) were playing outside their house in Pazhaya colony in Navinipatti village, around three kilometres from Melur town. The children were playing near the 12-feet-high mud-brick wall behind their house. The wall, which allegedly belongs to one Senthil, collapsed suddenly on them. As the neighbours rushed out of their houses to see what the sound was, they realised that Maha Vishnu and Vidyashree were trapped under the rubble.

The villagers immediately alerted the police and the fire and rescue services, who rushed to the spot and rescued the children from under the debris. Though the kids were taken to the government hospital in Melur, both of them died on the way.

Learning about the incident, officials from the Department of Revenue conducted inspections at the spot. Based on a complaint from the children’s mother, police have registered an FIR under Section 304 (ii) [Culpable homicide not amounting to murder] of the IPC. The tahsildar has also initiated inquiry into the incident.

Speaking to TNM, a police officer at the Melur police station said that the bodies of the children have been handed over to their family on Sunday. The officer also confirmed that the wall belonged to the neighbour and the case is being investigated. No arrests have been made yet.

In the wee hours of December 2, a total of 17 people were buried alive when a compound wall collapsed on their houses in Nadur village near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district. The region had witnessed torrential rains the night before and the wall is said to have collapsed due to the rains. Following immense pressure from the public, the police arrested Sivasubramanian, the owner of the palatial building, which had the compound wall.