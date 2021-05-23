Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar arrested in murder case

A wrestler Sagar Rana died and two of his friends were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by Sushil Kumar and other wrestlers on May 4 night.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and another person were arrested on Sunday in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case that led to the death of a wrestler, Sagar Rana, in New Delhi, officials said on Sunday. Kumar (38) and his associate Ajay, alias Sunil, (48) were arrested from Mundka, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) PS Kushwah said.

Sagar Rana died, while two of his friends got injured, after they were allegedly assaulted by Kumar and other wrestlers on May 4 night, at the Chhatrasal Stadium premises in the national capital. According to the police, the brawl involved Kumar, Ajay, Prince Dalal, Sonu, Sagar, Amit and others. Dalal, a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, was held in the case.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act at the Model Town Police Station. Sushil Kumar was booked under sections 302 (murder), 308 (cupable homicide), 365 (kidnapping), 325 (causing grevious hurt), 323 (voluntarily casuing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation). It has also been registered under 188 (Disobedience to order by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections under the Arms Act.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Sushil Kumar, who was on the run. Another reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for Ajay Kumar's arrest.

On May 18, Kumar had moved an anticipatory bail in New Delhi's Rohini court, but the court rejected his bail plea. Last week, Delhi Police had announced a cash award of Rs 1 lakh for feedback on the celebrated wrestler who had been absconding since May 4.

Kumar won bronze in 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and silver in 2012 London Olympic Games in 66 kg category.

