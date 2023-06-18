Two sisters shot dead in Delhi in public view, CM Kejriwal slams Union govt

Video footage of the shooting showed armed assailants firing at the two sisters who were trying to protect their brother, on a crowded street in Delhiâ€™s RK Puram.

Disturbing video footage has emerged of a shooting in which the armed assailants killed two sisters in the RK Puram area of Delhi on Sunday, June 18. Visuals showed that the assailants fired at the women indiscriminately without hesitation. The footage shows assailants shooting at the sisters -- Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29) -- who were trying to save their brother from the attack. The assailants reportedly had a financial dispute with the victimsâ€™ brother.

The video also shows a mob gathered at the scene. Despite so many people being present at the spot, the attackers shot the women and manage to escape. They were later nabbed by the police, officials said.

Extra police forces have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident, with patrols being conducted. A case of murder, along with charges under the Arms Act, has been registered. A team of senior police officials has been formed to investigate the matter.

The police mentioned that the assailants had a personal dispute over a financial matter with the brother of the deceased. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticised the law and order situation and expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased.

Kejriwal criticised the Union government, saying that instead of improving the law and order situation, they were busy trying to take control of the whole of Delhi. He claimed that if the law and order in Delhi were under the government of the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) instead of the Lieutenant Governor (L-G), "Delhi would have been the safest place".

"Our condolences to the families of both women. May their souls rest in peace. People in Delhi have started feeling very unsafe. Those responsible for maintaining law and order in Delhi are conspiring to seize control of the entire Delhi government, instead of improving the law and order situation. If the law and order in Delhi were under the government of the "AAP" (Aam Aadmi Party) instead of the Lieutenant Governor (LG), Delhi would have been the safest," Kejriwal tweeted.