Two SARI patients succumb to COVID-19 in Karnataka, death toll at 16

This takes the total number of cases in the state to 390, the Health department said on Sunday.

Six new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of cases in the state to 390, the Health department said on Sunday.

"Six new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon....Till date 390 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 16 deaths and 111 discharges," the health department said in its evening situation update.

The two deaths were reported in Bengaluru and Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district. A 65-year-old woman (P-281) from Bengaluru with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) died on Sunday. A 50-year-old woman from Bantwal also with a history of SARI died at the designated hospital in Dakshina Kannada.

Of the six new cases reported today, four are from Mysuru. While, two men (aged 46 and 20) are with travel history to Delhi; the other two (39-year old man and 23-year old woman) are from Nanjanagudu in Mysuru and contacts of patients already tested positive. The man from Nanjanagudu is the secondary contact of a patient who previously tested positive.

Nanjangud has been declared a coronavirus hotspot after as many as 68 cases linked to a pharma company â€” Jubilant Life Sciences â€” tested positive.

The two other cases reported today were in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, including the death of the 50-year-old woman.

Out of remaining cases, 260 COVID-19 positive patients (including 1 pregnant woman, P-176) are isolated in hospitals across the state and are currently stable. Three patients who tested positive are admitted to the ICU.

Karnataka reported its first coronavirus case on March 9 and its first death, also the first death in the country, on March 10. The state has currently announced that the lockdown in effect will continue till May 3. Over the last three days, testing has been ramped up in the state with over 2,000 samples tested daily.