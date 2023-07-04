Two persons on morning walk hit by car in Hyderabad, die on spot

news Accident

Two persons died in Hyderabad during the early hours of Tuesday, July 4, after a car rammed into them, while they were on their morning walk on the Hydershakote Main road in the city. The incident took place around 6:10 am and while two of them died on the spot, another person has been critically injured and is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. The relationship between the three persons who were hit by the car is not known yet. Nobody has been booked by the police yet and further investigations are underway.

Earlier this year, in January, two people were killed in a road accident on the morning of New Yearâ€™s Day, in the upscale neighbourhood of Hyderabad. This incident took place around 5 am on road No. 3, Banjara Hills, when the driver of a car ran over a hospital worker and a painter. The car was being driven by an engineering student who was returning from a New Yearâ€™s Eve party and was accompanied by a friend, according to reports.