Two motorists killed in Bengaluru as ambulance coming from wrong side hits bike

Following the incident, the ambulance driver abandoned his vehicle and ran away. He was later arrested.

news Accident

In a tragic road accident, two Bengaluru-based salesmen were killed after a speeding ambulance coming from the wrong side of the Inner Ring Road, hit their two-wheeler.

The incident took place at around 6:45pm on Tuesday evening. The deceased have been identified as 28-year-old Mohammed Mansoor and 28-year-old Ibrahim Khaleel. Police said both of them were relatives and were residing at Nagawara on the northern fringe of Bengaluru. Khaleeel had been staying with Mansoor since November when he came to the city looking for a job.

Following the incident, the ambulance driver abandoned his vehicle and ran away. The police control room was alerted and other ambulances were rushed to the spot to take the patient and the two motorists to a hospital. The patient was due to be taken to St John’s Hospital.

The injured Mansoor and Khaleel were admitted in Manipal Hospital by 7:30 pm. The Hindu reported that Mansoor was riding the bike while Ibrahim was riding pillion.

The duo were declared dead on Wednesday morning after they succumbed to their injuries.

Ashok Nagar Traffic Police have registered a case of death due to negligence. Police said they arrested the ambulance driver Abhishek R later on Wednesday. He is currently in judicial custody after he was produced in a court. He is a resident of Jeevanbhima Nagar.

Police said there was peak-hour traffic at the time of the accident. The collision took place when the ambulance went on the wrong side just 300 metres into the carriageway near Srinivagilu Junction.

Speaking to The Times of India, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) BR Ravikanthe Gowda said this was a case of rash and negligent driving and ambulance drivers cannot flout the rules.