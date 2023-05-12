Two more Tihar inmates arrested in connection with Tillu Tajpuriya's murder

The two people who were arrested had reportedly helped the assailants get rid of the weapons used in the murder.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested two more inmates of Tihar prison in connection with the murder of gangster Sunil Mann alias Tillu Tajpuriya on May 2, an official privy to investigation confirmed. According to police, the accused identified as Chavanni and Attar Rehman, who were also lodged in jail number eight of Tihar, had allegedly covered cameras with a bedsheet during the gangsterâ€™s murder by four assailants.

"The duo had even helped the assailants get rid of the weapons used in the murder," said the official. The police had earlier recovered the improvised weapons from the accused identified as Deepak alias Titar (31), Yogesh alias Gainda (30), Rajesh alias Tunda (42), and Riyaz Khan (39).

As per reports, Tajpuriya was stabbed over 90 times by the assailants, who are reportedly members of the Jitender Gogi gang. Tajpuriya (33), a resident of Tajpur Kalan on the outskirts of Delhi, was lodged in Tihar Jail under tight security measures.

Recently, CCTV footage of Tajpuriyaâ€™s murder began doing the rounds on social media. In the footage, it was revealed that prison officials stood by and did not intervene while the murder was happening. A newer video of the incident revealed that the assailants also attacked Tajpuriya while he was being taken to the hospital by prison officials. The attackers once again tried to stab, kick and punch Tajpuriya in front of several prison officials.

Eight staff from the prison were suspended after the murder. Apart from that, seven police officials from Tamil Nadu who were on duty at the Tihar jail were also suspended.