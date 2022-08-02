Two more people arrested in BJP youth wing member Praveen murder case

Two more persons were arrested on Tuesday, August 2, in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Kumar Nettaru in Karnataka's Bellare. The arrested persons have been identified as Saddam (32), a resident of Bellare, and Harris (42), a resident of Pallajamajalu. The police had earlier arrested Shafeeq and Zakir on July 27 in connection with Praveen's murder.

Speaking to reporters, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the police have arrested all the persons who were involved in the case. "It is a known fact why the murder was carried out and who is involved in it. The police have made 4 arrests in the case," he said. He maintained that since the investigation is in progress, he can't divulge more details. "Whoever are involved in the case are arrested and the police have not arrested innocent persons... the arrests were made based on evidence," the Home Minister said. "Likewise, the investigation into the murder of Mohammad Fazil Mangalpet, the youth who was killed following the murder of BJP activist Praveen, is also progressing," he added.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra hit out at the Congress, saying that the present situation is existing because of “misrule during the time of Congress government” headed by then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. "He had withdrawn police cases against fundamental organisations belonging to the minority community and emboldened communal forces," he alleged. "Now he (Siddaramaiah) says, there is a collapse of law and order in the state. Siddaramaiah is directly responsible for the situation," the Home Minister stated.

Though the Home Minister has said that all accused in the Praveen's murder case are arrested, sources in the police said the probe is still underway to nab other accused who hatched conspiracy. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the case.