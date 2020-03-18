Two more cases of coronavirus in Bengaluru, total cases in Karnataka now 13

“We are in the process of tracing all the contacts of these two people,” Sriramulu said in a tweet.

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday said that two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka to 13, with 10 cases in Bengaluru alone.

A 56-year-old man from the city, who had returned from the USA on March 6, tested positive. A 25-year-old woman, who had returned from a vacation to Spain was also tested positive. Minister Sriramulu said that the two persons have been kept at an isolation ward at a hospital in Bengaluru.

2 more #Covid19 case has been registered in Bangalore today, taking the total infected cases to 13. 56yr old male, resident of Bangalore returned from USA on 6th March. Another, 25 yr old female, who has returned from Spain. Both are admitted in designated isolated hospital — B Sriramulu (@sriramulubjp) March 18, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held an emergency Cabinet meeting to take stock of the situation in the state.

Till Tuesday evening, the number of positive cases stood at 11, including one 76-year-old from Kalaburagi who died of comorbidities. He was the first COVID-19 victim in India. Out of the other positive cases, two are from Kalaburagi— the deceased man’s daughter and a 60-year-old doctor, who treated the COVID-19 victim. The doctor was unaware that the man had COVID-19.

The others are a techie working in Dell, his wife and daughter; a techie from MindTree and another one from Google. A co-passenger of the Mindtree techie on the British Airways flight, a 20-year-old student returning from the United Kingdom and another woman who came back to Bengaluru from Dubai have also tested positive.

The Karnataka government has released flowcharts tracking movements of almost all patients.

As of Tuesday, there were 58 persons in isolation wards, while 2,146 people were in home quarantine. The state has tested a total of 943 samples of which 766 have turned negative.

Kalaburagi town that has already recorded three cases of COVID-19, which includes the 76-year-old who died, has been on full lockdown since yesterday. All non-essential activities have been stopped by the City Corporation.