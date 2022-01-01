Two million orders by 9 pm, 9500 per minute: How Indians used Swiggy on NYE

The threat of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus might have forced many to stay inside and bring in the New Year in a quiet way, but New Yearâ€™s Eve was anything but quiet for food delivery platform Swiggy. According to the company, both food and grocery deliveries through the platform reached an all-time high on December 31, as it saw over two million orders by 9 pm itself.

Sharing statistics about its New Yearâ€™s orders, Swiggy said that it broke its own record from December 30, 2021, of 5,500 food orders per minute. By the end of the night, at one point the platform reached a peak of 9,500 orders per minute for food, which Swiggy claims is the highest ever number of food deliveries in India. The data also showed that, during regular dinner hours, over 17,600 orders were placed in 30 minutes alone.

Swiggy also said that, in light of night curfews in several states across the country, there was a 177% increase in the number of active users on December 31 night, and that the number of first-time users grew by 80%. This number was 68% in Tier 1 and 2 cities, with Mangaluru, Patna, Ludhiana and Surat seeing the highest number of first-time users. Among Tier 2 and 3 cities, Visakhapatnam saw the highest number of orders per minute, with 190. Palakkad saw a 300% increase in orders, the statistics shared by Swiggy said.

The delivery platform also said that, in order to thank delivery partners for working so hard on New Yearâ€™s Eve, special incentives were put in place for the entire month, along with celebrations.

Earlier, Swiggy also shared its sixth annual â€˜StatEATsticsâ€™ report, on how Indians used the platform in 2021.

