In a video, that was circulated on social media, Ibrahim and Mohammed Haneef can be seen pleading to their assailants and denying the allegations of theft.

In Karnatakaâ€™s Chikkamagaluru district two Muslim men were assaulted, as they were accused of slaughtering a calf. Ibrahim and Mohammed Haneef were on July 3 assaulted in Chikkamagaluruâ€™s Balehonnavoor area. The Balehonnavoor police have filed two FIRs. While Ibrahim and Mohammed Haneef have been booked under Anti-cow slaughter Act that was passed earlier this year, four main accusedâ€”Harisha, Sandesha, Prasanna and Premeshaâ€”have been booked for assault of the two men. Ibrahim and Mohammed Haneef were additionally booked under sections 34 (act of common intention), 379 (theft), 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming animal of value) of the Indian Penal Code. Meanwhile, the four accused in assault case have been booked under 143 (Punishment), 504 (Intentional insult), 324 (Hurting with arms), 323 (Punishment for assault), 506 (Criminal Intimidation) and 149 (Unlawful assembly) of the IPC.

According to the FIR filed against Ibrahim and Haneef, the complainant mentioned that while on his way to work, Harisha, spotted a goods tempo near the jungle, on July 3. Harisha said that he had spotted remnants of a brown calf and the duo. Upon seeing that, he said in his complaint, he informed others nearby who met at the spot and confirmed. The locals alleged that the duo had stolen the calf worth Rs 2000, slaughtered it and were trying to sell its meat. The police were informed around 10 am, they arrived at the spot and after investigating, they held the duo.

In the other FIR filed, Ibrahim stated that Mohammed Haneef had brought the calf from his place and when they were slaughtering the calf around 9 am, the locals gathered there and assaulted them. Ibrahim further said in his complaint that Harisha picked a log from nearby and hit him and Haneef. He also alleged that they were verbally assaulted and were threatened with murder.

#Exclusive: Two Muslim men assaulted for slaughtering cow at Balehonnavoor, #Chikkamagluru district. SP says five people have been arrested under two FIR's. Two persons arrested under anti cow slaughter act. And others for assaulting the #Muslim men. pic.twitter.com/chGzXYpmwE

In a video, that was circulated on social media, Ibrahim and Mohammed Haneef can be seen pleading to their assailants and denying the allegations of theft. Subsequently, some men can be heard abusing the duo and threatening to kill them for slaughtering the calf.

Chikkamagaluru SP told TNM that five men have been arrested for assaulting Ibrahim and Mohammed Haneef.