Two men drown in Kasaragod floods, many houses damaged

The deceased are natives of Madhur and Cheruvathur in Kasaragod district.

In two separate incidents, two people lost their lives in Keralaâ€™s Kasaragod district after drowning in flooded water bodies. Kasaragod and parts of Kerala have witnessed heavy rainfall for the past few days, following the formation of a low-pressure system in North-East Bay of Bengal.

Thirty-seven-year-old Chandrasekaran, a Madhur native, lost his life after falling in a flooded pit in a paddy field. The incident occurred at around 10.30 pm on Sunday night. The second death was reported in the wee hours of Monday morning. Fifty-year-old Sudhan, a native of Cheruvathur, died after falling into a flooded water body, said the Kasaragod District Information Office (DIO).



Deceased Chandrasekaran

Many houses in Manjeswar, Bandadka and Kumbadaje villages of the district are also reported to be damaged after trees were uprooted in the strong winds and rain.

Seven families of Madhur village and three families of Patla in Kasaragod have been temporarily rehabilitated. According to the DIO, 60 houses have been inundated at Maliyath Road in Pilicode village. Houses of 12 families living near the Adkathbail beach were partially damaged in the strong winds which lashed the region on Monday morning.



Houses damaged in Kasaragod

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam district administration has issued warnings for the people living on the banks of Chalakudy River, as the water level is rising excessively.

A few dams across Kerala have remained open since Sunday due to incessant rains. The shutters of Banasura Sagar dam in Wayanad will be raised more up to 45 centimetres, Wayanad DIO informed.

Meanwhile the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning to fishing communities saying they should not venture into the sea.

The IMD has predicted that parts of Kerala will continue to receive heavy rainfall on Monday also. A code orange warning, implying that authorities be prepared for disasters, has been issued for Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, Ernakulam and Kottayam districts for Monday. These regions can expect up to 204.4 millimetres of rainfall in a day.

A code yellow warning, implying that authorities stay updated on weather conditions, has been issued to Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram for Monday.